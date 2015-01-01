 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Strong Quake Shakes Western Iran, over 50 Wounded

TEHRAN – At least 51 people have been injured by a magnitude-5.1 earthquake in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, which had previously been struck by a deadly earthquake in late 2017, local authorities announced on Sunday.

The director general of Kermanshah’s crisis management office, Reza Mahmoudian, said 42 people were injured in the city of Sarpol-e Zahab, with another nine wounded in the city of Gilan-e Gharb. No fatalities had been reported.

“Rescue and relief teams were immediately radioed to be on-site,” the state-run IRNA cited Mahmoudian as saying.

Sarpol-e Zahab was the same city in which 559 people lost their lives in a magnitude-7.3 earthquake that hit the province on Nov. 12, 2017.

Some of the buildings damaged by last year’s earthquake were totally destroyed on Saturday, Mahmoudian added.

Saturday’s tremor occurred at 1525 GMT, with the epicenter located seven kilometers from Sarpol-e Zahab at a depth of eight kilometers, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

Casualties from November’s earthquake totaled 620 killed and thousands wounded, with numerous aftershocks continuing for days after the initial seismic activity.
 

