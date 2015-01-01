HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kyrgios Celebrates 2018 with 1st Title at Brisbane International



BRISBANE, Australia – Australia’s Nick Kyrgios won on Sunday the Brisbane International tennis tournament after beating Ryan Harrison of the United States 6-4, 6-2 to claim his first trophy in 2018.



The Australian champion, ranked world No. 21, needed one hour and 13 minutes to defeat his rival, world No. 47.



“I felt good all week. I felt right at home,” said Kyrgios, third seed, after his first win in Australia.



Thanking the spectators, he added “Every time I stepped out here you gave me such great support. I love playing in front of you guys even though sometimes it may not seem that way. But I do. I really appreciate it.”



Kyrgios overpowered Harrison in the same manner as in their previous two clashes – Tokyo 2016 and Madrid 2017 – without conceding any set.



Sunday’s win was the fourth title in the 22-year-old Australian’s short career, after three trophies in 2016 in Tokyo, Atlanta and Marseille.



