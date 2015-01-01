 
Runners Take to Streets of Philippine City for Colorful Races

MANILA – Thousands of fun runners took to the streets of Pasay City in the Philippines on Sunday for a marathon that saw its participants getting doused in colored powders.

Over 10,000 participants took part in the Color Manila Paradise Run, according to the event organizers.

Stations stocked up with powders and water were dotted along the route to ensure the runners got covered in color as well as a good soaking.

An open air concert was held after the run, which was divided into 3-, 5-, 10- and 20-kilometer (1.8, 3.1, 6.2 and 12.4-mile) distances.

Images captured by an epa photographer on the ground showed powders suspended in mid-air before inevitably landing on the participants.
 

