HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Elvis Impersonators Descend on British City of Birmingham for European Contest



BIRMINGHAM, England – Elvis Presley impersonators were convening in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham over the weekend to battle it out to be crowned the King of an annual contest that was drawing to a close on Sunday.



The 2018 edition of the European Elvis Championships was expecting to welcome over 80 tribute acts from all over the continent, according to the event organizers.



“Held annually around Elvis’ birthday weekend, it is recognized worldwide as the number one European Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Convention,” the organizers said.



Various Elvises, many sporting glitzy outfits decorated with studs, over-sized belts and rings, or pants reminiscent of the King’s signature flared trousers, were seen taking to a stage at the Hilton Metropole Hotel to perform in front of a crowd of enthusiasts.



The winner would be declared later in the day and along with receiving the 2018 European Elvis Champion title would also be awarded a trophy, cash prize, and a gig at next year’s contest.



The competition ran from Jan. 5-7.



BIRMINGHAM, England – Elvis Presley impersonators were convening in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham over the weekend to battle it out to be crowned the King of an annual contest that was drawing to a close on Sunday.The 2018 edition of the European Elvis Championships was expecting to welcome over 80 tribute acts from all over the continent, according to the event organizers.“Held annually around Elvis’ birthday weekend, it is recognized worldwide as the number one European Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Convention,” the organizers said.Various Elvises, many sporting glitzy outfits decorated with studs, over-sized belts and rings, or pants reminiscent of the King’s signature flared trousers, were seen taking to a stage at the Hilton Metropole Hotel to perform in front of a crowd of enthusiasts.The winner would be declared later in the day and along with receiving the 2018 European Elvis Champion title would also be awarded a trophy, cash prize, and a gig at next year’s contest.The competition ran from Jan. 5-7. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

