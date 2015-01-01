HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Prepares for Golden Globes against Backdrop of Sex Scandal



LOS ANGELES – Hollywood was gearing up Sunday to welcome some of the biggest stars in film and television for the 75th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills amid the fallout from a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the industry.



Many female stars were expected to take to the red carpet wearing black to protest against recent widespread allegations of sexual misconduct by several high-profile men, including former producer Harvey Weinstein, actors Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, comedian Louis CK, newsreaders Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, and defeated Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, among many others.



The most-nominated movie this year is “The Shape of Water,” directed by Mexican Guillermo del Toro, with seven, while “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” were also expected to fare well, with six nominations each.



“Big Little Lies,” starring by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, is the most-nominated TV series with six.



The Golden Globes ceremony, which takes place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, just north of Los Angeles, will be hosted by Seth Meyers, while Oprah Winfrey will receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.



