Tatum Helps Celtics Beat Nets, Continue Winning Streak



NEW YORK – Jayson Tatum had a slam dunk and a three-pointer in his last two possessions as he helped the Boston Celtics register their sixth consecutive win on the road on Saturday by beating the Brooklyn Nets 87-85.



The Celtics’ win comes ahead of the yearly NBA showcase game in London against the Philadelphia 76ers.



Boston managed to win despite missing their star player, Dominican Al Horford, who is out due to a left-knee injury.



Tatum finished with 14 points and Kyrie Irving had the highest with 21, while back-up Marcus Smart added 11.



The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 20 points, reserve Jahlil Okafor added 12 and Demarre Carrol scored 10 points.



For Brooklyn, the loss meant they failed to achieve their first three-match winning streak of the season.



NEW YORK – Jayson Tatum had a slam dunk and a three-pointer in his last two possessions as he helped the Boston Celtics register their sixth consecutive win on the road on Saturday by beating the Brooklyn Nets 87-85.The Celtics' win comes ahead of the yearly NBA showcase game in London against the Philadelphia 76ers.Boston managed to win despite missing their star player, Dominican Al Horford, who is out due to a left-knee injury.Tatum finished with 14 points and Kyrie Irving had the highest with 21, while back-up Marcus Smart added 11.The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 20 points, reserve Jahlil Okafor added 12 and Demarre Carrol scored 10 points.For Brooklyn, the loss meant they failed to achieve their first three-match winning streak of the season.


