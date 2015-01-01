HOME | World (Click here for more)

North, South Korea Finalize Delegations for Bilateral Meeting



SEOUL – North and South Korea have agreed on the composition of the delegations that will participate in the first high-level meeting between the two countries in more than two years.



Pyongyang informed Seoul of its five-member delegation on Sunday, which will be led by Ri Son-gwon, head of his country’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea (CPRK), according to South Korea’s unification ministry.



On Saturday, Seoul had proposed a delegation led by Unification Ministers Cho Myoung-gyon and consisting of another four members: two vice-ministers of unification and two vice sports ministers.



Pyongyang accepted on Friday the South Korean proposal of holding a meeting in Panmunjom on Jan. 9, to discuss sending North Korean athletes to the Winter Olympics, to be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang in February, as well as discussing a general improvement in relations.



The decision came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed in his New Year’s message a desire for rapprochement with the South and to send a North Korean delegation to participate in the PyeongChang games, making Seoul and Washington postpone their annual joint military drill – seen by the North as a rehearsal for an invasion – until after the Games.



North Korea’s participation in PyeongChang and a rapprochement between the two Koreas could contribute to easing regional tensions caused by Pyongyang’s consistent ballistic weapons tests and US President Donald Trump’s belligerent rhetoric throughout 2017.



