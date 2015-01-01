 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North, South Korea Finalize Delegations for Bilateral Meeting

SEOUL – North and South Korea have agreed on the composition of the delegations that will participate in the first high-level meeting between the two countries in more than two years.

Pyongyang informed Seoul of its five-member delegation on Sunday, which will be led by Ri Son-gwon, head of his country’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea (CPRK), according to South Korea’s unification ministry.

On Saturday, Seoul had proposed a delegation led by Unification Ministers Cho Myoung-gyon and consisting of another four members: two vice-ministers of unification and two vice sports ministers.

Pyongyang accepted on Friday the South Korean proposal of holding a meeting in Panmunjom on Jan. 9, to discuss sending North Korean athletes to the Winter Olympics, to be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang in February, as well as discussing a general improvement in relations.

The decision came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed in his New Year’s message a desire for rapprochement with the South and to send a North Korean delegation to participate in the PyeongChang games, making Seoul and Washington postpone their annual joint military drill – seen by the North as a rehearsal for an invasion – until after the Games.

North Korea’s participation in PyeongChang and a rapprochement between the two Koreas could contribute to easing regional tensions caused by Pyongyang’s consistent ballistic weapons tests and US President Donald Trump’s belligerent rhetoric throughout 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved