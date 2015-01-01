HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Solid Falcons Show Experience to Upset Rams in LA, Move On to Face Eagles



LOS ANGELES – The Atlanta Falcons began their attempt to exorcise the demons from last year’s Super Bowl meltdown to the Patriots by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night.



The Falcons, coming out of arguably the toughest NFL division in the NFC South, were able to stop the regular season’s best offense, limiting quarterback Jared Goff to 22 completions off 45 attempts for 259 yards and a single touchdown, while the NFL’s leading running back Todd Gurley managed 101 yards off 14 carries, as well as just 10 yards off four receptions.



In the end, as was widely predicted, Atlanta’s greater postseason experience made the difference. They were more clinical on the big conversions, their defense mostly nullified the Rams’ main offensive weapons, and they managed the clock well to tire out the home defense and keep Sean McVay’s offense on the sidelines for long spells, especially in the third quarter.



Big fourth quarter plays from their leading receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, including a 52-yard run off a screen play to set up Jones’ touchdown catch, and solid running throughout from Devonta Freeman, were enough for the Falcons, who looked the more comfortable all night.



Matt Ryan led the visitors with an assured 21 completions from 30 attempts for 219 yards and a touchdown.



The Rams, who were making their first playoff appearance since 2004 with the regular season’s leading offense, were jittery at the outset, conceding two turnovers on their first two punt returns, allowing the Falcons to open up a 13-point lead in the first quarter.



After several quick three-and-outs for the home team, the Rams finally clicked by turning to their main man Todd Gurley at running back, who broke off a 20-yard dash. The Rams finished off the 79-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp.



Despite getting inside the Atlanta 20 after a bullet from Goff to Woods for a gain of 38, a pair of incomplete passes and a holding call meant the Rams had to settle for a field goal, going into the break with the score at 13-10.



Any optimism the Rams were feeling going into half-time dissipated during the third quarter, as the Falcons let their greater playoff experience show.



They turned to Freeman to pound the ball and run the clock down, wearing out the home defense in the process. They added a pair of field goals through the ageless Bryant, before delivering the killer blow through Sanu and Jones.



With their offense looking solid, and the defense derailing the NFL’s leading regular season offense, the Falcons will certainly fancy their chances as they move on to play the top-seeded but inexperienced Eagles, who are without star quarterback Carson Wentz.



LOS ANGELES – The Atlanta Falcons began their attempt to exorcise the demons from last year’s Super Bowl meltdown to the Patriots by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night.The Falcons, coming out of arguably the toughest NFL division in the NFC South, were able to stop the regular season’s best offense, limiting quarterback Jared Goff to 22 completions off 45 attempts for 259 yards and a single touchdown, while the NFL’s leading running back Todd Gurley managed 101 yards off 14 carries, as well as just 10 yards off four receptions.In the end, as was widely predicted, Atlanta’s greater postseason experience made the difference. They were more clinical on the big conversions, their defense mostly nullified the Rams’ main offensive weapons, and they managed the clock well to tire out the home defense and keep Sean McVay’s offense on the sidelines for long spells, especially in the third quarter.Big fourth quarter plays from their leading receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, including a 52-yard run off a screen play to set up Jones’ touchdown catch, and solid running throughout from Devonta Freeman, were enough for the Falcons, who looked the more comfortable all night.Matt Ryan led the visitors with an assured 21 completions from 30 attempts for 219 yards and a touchdown.The Rams, who were making their first playoff appearance since 2004 with the regular season’s leading offense, were jittery at the outset, conceding two turnovers on their first two punt returns, allowing the Falcons to open up a 13-point lead in the first quarter.After several quick three-and-outs for the home team, the Rams finally clicked by turning to their main man Todd Gurley at running back, who broke off a 20-yard dash. The Rams finished off the 79-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp.Despite getting inside the Atlanta 20 after a bullet from Goff to Woods for a gain of 38, a pair of incomplete passes and a holding call meant the Rams had to settle for a field goal, going into the break with the score at 13-10.Any optimism the Rams were feeling going into half-time dissipated during the third quarter, as the Falcons let their greater playoff experience show.They turned to Freeman to pound the ball and run the clock down, wearing out the home defense in the process. They added a pair of field goals through the ageless Bryant, before delivering the killer blow through Sanu and Jones.With their offense looking solid, and the defense derailing the NFL’s leading regular season offense, the Falcons will certainly fancy their chances as they move on to play the top-seeded but inexperienced Eagles, who are without star quarterback Carson Wentz. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

