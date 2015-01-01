 
  HOME | Ecuador (Click here for more)

New Vice President of Ecuador Sworn In before Parliament

QUITO – Maria Alejandra Vicuña was sworn in on Saturday before Parliament as Ecuador’s new vice president, after being designated by the legislature to replace Jorge Glas, currently in prison for illicit association related to the corruption scandal involving the Brazilian Odebrecht company.

Accompanied by several ministers and other government authorities, as well as by lawmakers and diplomats, Vicuña took office after a session of a legislative forum during which she was named for the post.

Vicuña came in first on the list of three female candidates proposed by Ecuadorian President Lenin Morena to replace Glas, and which also included Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Justice Minister Rosana Alvarado.
 

