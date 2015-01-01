

300 Migrants Try to Cross Border Fence to Spanish Territory, 209 Succeed



MELILLA, Spain – More than 300 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa tried to enter the Spanish territory of Melilla on the Moroccan border and 209 of them were successful, in a violent crossing that left five people injured, one of them a Spanish guardsman attacked with a large hook.



The government delegation at that Spanish city in North Africa said the crossing occurred on the city’s north side, in Pinos de Rostrogordo, which was repelled in a coordinated way by Moroccan security forces and units of the Civil Guard.



The same source said “the violence and the vast number of immigrants made it impossible to stop all of them.”



Of the 209 immigrants who entered Melilla, four received medical attention at Comarcal Hospital for slight injuries.



The immigrants, except those being treated at Comarcal Hospital, are at the Temporary Waiting Center for Immigrants (CETI), where they arrived after running through several neighborhoods in Melilla with shouts of joy and singing “bossa, bossa,” which means freedom and victory.



The delegate of the Melilla government, Abdelmalik El Barkani, expressed his support for the security forces, particularly the men of the Civil Guard who are charged with keeping watch and guarding the fence around Melilla.



The city has not experienced such a numerous border crossing of immigrants in months, despite the fact that the migratory pressure on the fence is constant and has picked up again over the past few days.



A Civil Guard helicopter recently flew over the border perimeter for a sighting of migrant groups trying to approach the Melilla fence, but they were unable to reach it.



