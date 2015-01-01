 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 7,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Reaches Deal with Liverpool for Brazilian Star Philippe Coutinho

BARCELONA – Spanish-league powerhouse FC Barcelona announced on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the transfer of star Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho and would sign him for the rest of the 2017-2018 season and five more.

Barça, which currently leads the La Liga standings and has qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League tournament, said Coutinho’s contract would include a 400-million-euro ($481-million) buyout clause.

“FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The player will sign a contract for the remainder of the season and five more, and will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros,” the club said on its Web site.

Although the club did not reveal any more details, English media reported that Barcelona agreed to pay Liverpool a 120-million-euro transfer fee, as well as up to 40 million euros in “variables,” to acquire the player’s services.

This makes the 25-year-old Brazilian the most expensive player in Barcelona’s storied history and the second-costliest transfer after his countryman and national squad teammate Neymar.

French club Paris Saint-German paid a 222-million-euro buyout clause to Barcelona during the summer transfer window to acquire Neymar.

With his outstanding dribbling and passing skills and diminutive stature, the 1.71-meter (5-foot-7) Coutinho is in the mold of current Barcelona greats Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, both of whom are now in their 30s.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms,” the Premier League side said in a statement on its Web site.
 

