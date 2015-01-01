HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Valencia Gets Back on Track with Hard-Fought Victory over Girona



VALENCIA, Spain – Valencia CF prevailed on Saturday over Girona 2-1, snapping a two-match La Liga losing streak that saw the club drop from second to third in the Spanish-league standings.



Spanish midfielder Cristian Portu gave Girona the lead eight minutes into the game at Mestalla Stadium when he headed home Johan Mojica’s cross.



Although Valencia struggled to react after conceding the early goal, it began asserting its control of the game after the 15-minute mark against a well-organized rival.



The home side’s insistence paid off in the 27th minute, when Portuguese midfielder Gonçalo Guedes penetrated Girona’s defense and got off a shot that led to an own goal by defender Jonas Ramalho.



Each club produced more scoring chances over the next 20 minutes, but the score remained 1-1 at the intermission.



When the match resumed, Valencia needed three minutes to score the second goal after the referee awarded a penalty for Girona defender Pablo Maffeo’s takedown of defender Jose Luis Gaya in the area.



Daniel Parejo successfully converted the penalty, which proved to be decisive.



With the win, third-placed Valencia now has 37 points, eight behind La Liga-leading Barcelona, which will take on Levante on Sunday.



