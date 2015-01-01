HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Monfils Wins Maiden Qatar Open Title in Fourth Final Appearance



DOHA – France’s Gael Monfils defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to earn his first Qatar Open title, finally breaking through after three runner-up finishes at that Australian Open tune-up event.



Monfils, who entered this hard-court tennis tournament as a wildcard, needed a little over an hour to defeat the 20-year-old Rublev in their first career meeting.



Rublev came up short in his bid for a second career title, (following his 2017 Croatia Open crown), as he managed to save just one of Monfils’ four break-point opportunities.



Competing in his 27th career final, Monfils fended off the two break points he faced to earn his seventh career singles title and his first at the Qatar Open.



Monfils, 31, has been the Qatar Open runner-up on three occasions: in 2006 to Swiss great Roger Federer, in 2012 to countryman Jo Wilfried Tsonga and in 2014 to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.



