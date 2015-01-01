 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Monfils Wins Maiden Qatar Open Title in Fourth Final Appearance

DOHA – France’s Gael Monfils defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to earn his first Qatar Open title, finally breaking through after three runner-up finishes at that Australian Open tune-up event.

Monfils, who entered this hard-court tennis tournament as a wildcard, needed a little over an hour to defeat the 20-year-old Rublev in their first career meeting.

Rublev came up short in his bid for a second career title, (following his 2017 Croatia Open crown), as he managed to save just one of Monfils’ four break-point opportunities.

Competing in his 27th career final, Monfils fended off the two break points he faced to earn his seventh career singles title and his first at the Qatar Open.

Monfils, 31, has been the Qatar Open runner-up on three occasions: in 2006 to Swiss great Roger Federer, in 2012 to countryman Jo Wilfried Tsonga and in 2014 to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved