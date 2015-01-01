 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lazio Routs SPAL 5-2; Napoli Maintains Serie A Lead with 2-0 Win over Verona

FERRARA, Italy – Lazio thrashed SPAL 5-2 on Saturday, while Napoli defeated Verona 2-0 to continue to lead the Serie A table in the 20th round of the Italian league.

Lazio’s striker Ciro Immobile scored four goals to help give his side the 5-2 away victory over SPAL.

Luis Alberto opened the scoring for Lazio just five minutes into the match, while SPAL’s Mirco Antenucci netted the equalizer three minutes later from a penalty.

Immobile scored his first goal of the match in the 19th minute, then struck again seven minutes later.

Antenucci narrowed the gap with the second goal for his side in the 31st minute.

Immobile scored the fourth goal for Lazio just four minutes before the end of the first half, and netted the fifth in the 51st minute to secure the win.

After this match, Lazio is in the fourth position with 40 points, two points behind third-placed Inter Milan, while SPAL holds the 17th position with 15 points.

In the same round, Napoli defeated Verona 2-0 to remain in the top spot of the Serie A table with 51 points, four points ahead of defending champion Juventus, which is set to visit Cagliari later on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Torino pulled off a 3-0 home win over Bologna to hold the ninth position with 28 points.

AC Milan defeated Crotone 1-0, while Sassuolo lost 1-0 to Genoa.

Benevento made a 3-2 home win over Sampdoria in the same round.

Despite this defeat, Sampdoria remains in the sixth position with 30 points, nine points behind fifth-placed Roma.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved