Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinians Protest Land Sales by Greek Orthodox Church to Israeli Groups

JERUSALEM – Palestinian Christians protested on Saturday against an alleged decision by the Greek Orthodox Church to sell land to Israeli groups, demonstrating in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during a visit by the Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem.

Clashes erupted as Palestinian security forces attempted to keep protesters away from the convoy of Theophilos III, who was on his way to the Church of the Nativity one day before Orthodox Christmas mass, as documented in photos taken by an epa photographer.

The protesters called on Theophilos III to step down as Patriarch of Jerusalem over the alleged sale of church lands to Israeli groups, which they see as an attempt to remove Palestinians from the land.

The protesters were reportedly Christians from across the West Bank and Israel.

The Greek Orthodox Church is one of the main private land owners in the West Bank, and its believers are mainly Greeks and Palestinians.

The clashes took place one kilometer (0.62 mile) away from the Church of the Nativity.
 

