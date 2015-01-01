HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico Madrid Chases Barça with 2-0 Win over Getafe in La Liga



MADRID – Atletico Madrid won 2-0 on Saturday at home against Getafe in the 18th round of Spain’s La Liga, putting pressure on league leader Barcelona.



Angel Correa opened the scoring for Atletico just 18 minutes into the match.



Atletico forward Diego Costa found the back of the net in his return to La Liga, after having left Premier League defending champion Chelsea, where he played from 2013 to 2017.



Costa scored the second goal for Atletico in the 68th minute, his first goal in La Liga this season.



However, Costa was sent off after being shown a second yellow card following his exuberant celebration of the goal with fans.



Following this win, Atletico holds the second position in La Liga with 39 points, six points behind leader Barcelona, which is set to host Levante on Sunday.



Atletico continues to chase Barcelona after its first victory in 2018, while Getafe, having suffered its seventh defeat this season, remains in the eighth position with 23 points.



MADRID – Atletico Madrid won 2-0 on Saturday at home against Getafe in the 18th round of Spain’s La Liga, putting pressure on league leader Barcelona.Angel Correa opened the scoring for Atletico just 18 minutes into the match.Atletico forward Diego Costa found the back of the net in his return to La Liga, after having left Premier League defending champion Chelsea, where he played from 2013 to 2017.Costa scored the second goal for Atletico in the 68th minute, his first goal in La Liga this season.However, Costa was sent off after being shown a second yellow card following his exuberant celebration of the goal with fans.Following this win, Atletico holds the second position in La Liga with 39 points, six points behind leader Barcelona, which is set to host Levante on Sunday.Atletico continues to chase Barcelona after its first victory in 2018, while Getafe, having suffered its seventh defeat this season, remains in the eighth position with 23 points. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

