 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Torino Defeats Bologna 3-0 in Serie A Action

TURIN, Italy – Torino defeated Bologna 3-0 on Saturday in the Serie A 20th round.

Torino gained three points in the league table to provisionally occupy the ninth position with 28 points, following the home win at Turin, Italy’s Olimpico stadium.

Lorenzo De Silvestri gave Torino its first goal 38 minutes into the match.

Bologna’s Erick Pulgar failed to score the equalizer for his side from a penalty in the 50th minute, while M’Baye Niang doubled the lead for hosts just three minutes later.

With five minutes to go, Iago Falque scored the third goal for Torino with an assist from his teammate Lucas Boye to secure the 3-0 home win.

Bologna remains in 12th place with 24 points after suffering its 10th defeat this season.

Napoli leads the Serie A table with 48 points, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus.

Later on Saturday, Napoli is set to host Verona, while Juventus is to visit Cagliari in the same round.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved