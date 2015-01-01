

Torino Defeats Bologna 3-0 in Serie A Action



TURIN, Italy – Torino defeated Bologna 3-0 on Saturday in the Serie A 20th round.



Torino gained three points in the league table to provisionally occupy the ninth position with 28 points, following the home win at Turin, Italy’s Olimpico stadium.



Lorenzo De Silvestri gave Torino its first goal 38 minutes into the match.



Bologna’s Erick Pulgar failed to score the equalizer for his side from a penalty in the 50th minute, while M’Baye Niang doubled the lead for hosts just three minutes later.



With five minutes to go, Iago Falque scored the third goal for Torino with an assist from his teammate Lucas Boye to secure the 3-0 home win.



Bologna remains in 12th place with 24 points after suffering its 10th defeat this season.



Napoli leads the Serie A table with 48 points, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus.



Later on Saturday, Napoli is set to host Verona, while Juventus is to visit Cagliari in the same round.



