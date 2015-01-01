

Pilot Detained in Deadly Egyptian Hot Air Balloon Crash Investigation



CAIRO – An Egyptian prosecutor ordered on Saturday the preventive detention of a pilot and three other employees from the company responsible for the hot air balloon that crashed near the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, killing one tourist.



A South African woman lost her life and 15 others, including two Argentines and one Brazilian, were wounded when the hot air balloon crash-landed due to strong winds during its descent, according to the state-run MENA news agency.



The arrested suspects were to remain in custody for at least four days while the authorities conduct an investigation into the accident, MENA reported.



Egypt’s deadliest balloon accident took place in Luxor in Feb. 2013 when a balloon caught fire in mid-air, killing 19 tourists and wounding two others.



