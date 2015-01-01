

Svitolina Wins Brisbane International, 1st WTA Title Winner This Season



BRISBANE, Australia – Elina Svitolina of Ukraine became on Saturday this season’s first WTA title winner, defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 6-1 at the Brisbane International tennis tournament.



This trophy was the 10th title for world No. 6 Svitolina in her professional career, after winning five titles in 2017.



The third-seeded Ukrainian needed 61 minutes to beat Sasnovich, world No. 88.



Svitolina was a semifinalist in Brisbane in 2017, when she lost to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, but the Ukrainian star improved her performance in this year’s edition.



On her way to the final, Svitolina, age 23, also defeated Carla Suarez of Spain, Ana Konjuh of Croatia, Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova.



