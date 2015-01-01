

Malaysia Agrees to Let US Firm Restart Search for Missing MH370 Airplane



KUALA LUMPUR – The government of Malaysia has signed an agreement with the United States firm Ocean Infinity to restart the search for an aircraft that disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, official sources said on Saturday.



The country’s transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, said that according to the agreement, the government will have to pay the operation’s cost only if it is successful.



He told media that the contract would be signed next week.



Earlier, the Bernama news agency had reported that government representatives estimate the cost of the operation to be between $20-70 million, in case the remains of the plane are found.



Mark Antelme, in his capacity as the spokesperson of Ocean Infinity, had told EFE on Wednesday that they hoped to resume the search of Malaysia Airlines MH370 in the next few days.



The ship Seabed Constructor, owned by the firm, already left from South Africa on Tuesday for Australia, where it was expected to reach in February, as the company wanted to save time before the contract was signed, Antelme said.



The Malaysia Airlines plane disappeared from the radar on March 8, 2014, around 40 minutes after it took off for Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, and after someone allegedly switched off the communications system and changed the plane’s route toward the Indian Ocean, according to the official investigation.



In January 2017, Malaysia, Australia and China called off an unsuccessful search covering an area of 120,000 square kilometers (46,332 sq miles) at an estimated cost of $135 million.



In July, experts of the Australian agency, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), narrowed down the search area where the plane might have disappeared to a 25,000 square kilometer stretch of the Indian Ocean.



Ocean Infinity claims to have the world’s most advanced fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles to survey the seabed and carry out mapping at a depth of up to 6,000 kilometers.



