Kyrgios Upsets Dimitrov, Advances to Brisbane International Final



BRISBANE, Australia Nick Kyrgios of Australia stunned top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday in the Brisbane International tennis tournament, and will advance to the final against Ryan Harrison of the United States.



The third-seeded Australian, world No. 21, defeated world No. 3 Dimitrov in one hour and 33 minutes.



Kyrgios, age 22, is set to play the final round against Harrison, world No. 47, who defeated 18-year-old Alex De Minaur of Australia 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.