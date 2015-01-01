

Visitors Brave Freezing Conditions for Ice Fishing in South Korea



HWACHEON-GUN, South Korea – Visitors of the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in northeastern South Korea braved freezing conditions on Saturday as they gathered to go ice fishing on the opening day of the popular winter event.



The 2018 edition of the snow and ice festival, which has been taking place since 2003, took place under the theme “Unfrozen Hearts, Unforgettable Memories,” and would run until Jan. 28.



Images captured by an epa photojournalist showed scores of keen adults and children peering into circular holes cut out of the ice on a frozen river, engaged in the process of fishing.



Besides ice fishing, the festival also offers its participants the chance to get involved in other activities, such as ice sledding, bobsledding or playing ice soccer.



