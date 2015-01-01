

China Remains on Alert as Snowstorms Kill 13



BEIJING – China has maintained its blue alert for intense snowfall in central parts of the country, which has so far killed 13 people, the National Meteorological Center said on Saturday.



The NMC issued a blue snowstorm alert, the least severe of its four-tiered alert system after red, orange and yellow, for both Saturday and Sunday.



The agency said it expects blizzards to dump 4 to 8 centimeters of snow in parts of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Anhui and Hubei provinces, and some areas could be hit with more than 10 centimeters.



The NMC has warned residents of the affected areas to stay indoors and asked authorities to take precautionary measures for roads, highways and electric and telecommunication systems, official news agency Xinhua reported.



The first snow of 2018 has affected large parts of northwestern, central and eastern China since Wednesday, killing at least 13 people and damaging houses, agriculture and power facilities, according to local authorities.



The affected area is spread over 13,100 hectares of farmland, out of which more than 900 hectares have been destroyed, causing an estimated loss of 510 million yuan ($78.6 million).



