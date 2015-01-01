

At Least 4 Police Officers Killed in Explosion in Indian Kashmir



NEW DELHI – At least four Indian policemen were killed on Saturday after a bomb exploded while they were on patrol in Sopore, in India-administered Kashmir.



The attack came on the 25th anniversary of a fire and clashes between security forces and separatists in the same town in 1993, which killed 55 people.



Kashmir police said on Twitter that four policemen had been killed in a blast by an improvised explosive device in Sopore.



The chief minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti also wrote on Twitter to express her grief over the death of the officers, and paid her condolences to their families.



The explosion took place when a police patrol was passing a market, but did not cause further casualties as shops were closed due to a shutdown called by separatist groups to commemorate the death of 55 people on Jan. 6, 1993 in Sopore, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.



According to the official version of the 1993 incident, separatist militants attacked a security post and killed a soldier, and the ensuing gunfight led to a fire at a house where the militants had hidden explosives, causing the fire spread rapidly to other buildings.



Saturday’s attack the second this week against Indian security forces in Kashmir.



On Monday, five policemen and two militants were killed in an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Pulwama district.



Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is the only Muslim-majority region in India.



Pakistan has claimed full sovereignty over the area since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and independence from the British Empire.



India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring militants operating on Indian territory in an attempt to bolster the Kashmiri separatist movement.



The two nations have waged several wars and minor conflicts over Kashmir – divided between the two countries by a provisional border – which is one of the most militarized regions in the world.



