Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Five Soldiers Hurt in Ambush in Western Myanmar

BANGKOK – Five soldiers were wounded, state media reported on Saturday, when an improvised explosive device exploded under a military vehicle in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, where a military campaign has forced more than 650,000 members of the Rohingya minority to flee to Bangladesh.

The attack took place on Friday morning close to the Kyunpauk Pyusue parish, where clashes between military troops and attackers were ongoing, according to the official daily Global New Light of Myanmar.

The injured soldiers were admitted to hospital in Maungdaw and at least one of them was in critical condition.

The government has not identified the attackers, while the military in a statement blamed Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army insurgents. The ARSA has not yet claimed or denied responsibility for the attack.

The current Rohingya exodus began when Myanmar’s security forces launched a campaign in response to ARSA attacks on multiple government posts in Rakhine on Aug. 25.

The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed on a process of repatriation for Rohingya refugees who have arrived in Bangladesh, and the repatriation is set to begin in the coming months.

However, many humanitarian organizations have said that conditions are not suitable for a safe return of Rohingyas, as recent refugee arrivals in Bangladesh from Myanmar have reported continuing attacks against their communities.

The United Nations and various human rights organizations have said there is clear evidence of rights abuses in Myanmar, with the UN high commissioner for Human Rights calling the army’s operations “ethnic cleansing” and saying there were indications of a “genocide.”
 

