 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

White House Requests $18 Billion from Congress for Border Wall with Mexico

WASHINGTON – The White House requested on Friday $18 billion from Congress to fund the construction and expansion of the wall along the southwestern border with Mexico as one of the conditions in negotiations to resolve the future of migrants who were brought into the country as children illegally.

These migrants, known as “Dreamers,” had been protected under an Obama-era policy called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

President Donald Trump’s administration ended DACA in October 2017, and gave Congress until March 5, 2018 to provide an alternative solution.

US Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin called the request “outrageous” in a press release on Friday, accusing the administration of “undercutting months of bipartisan efforts by again trying to put its entire wish-list of hardline anti-immigration bills – plus an additional $18 billion in wall funding – on the backs of these young people.”

“President Trump has said he may need a good government shutdown to get his wall. With this demand, he seems to be heading in that direction,” Durbin said, adding that Democrats would consider “reasonable border security measures” in order to protect the so-called “dreamers” from deportation.

In a meeting with Senate Republicans on Thursday, Trump reiterated his administration’s belief in the need for a physical wall in order to “keep out deadly drug dealers, dangerous traffickers and violent cartel criminals,” and that “any legislation on DACA must secure the border with a wall.”

DACA was a policy enacted by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama in 2012 that protected from deportation young migrants who had entered or remained in the US illegally as minors and allowed them to work legally.

Democrats in Congress want to approve a law protecting the 690,000 young people in question from deportation, but Trump has insisted on linking any such deal to receiving funding for the border wall and his other immigration priorities.

Trump made the construction of a barrier along the border with Mexico a key campaign pledge.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved