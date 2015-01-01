 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Fiorentina Salvages a Point against Inter Milan

FLORENCE, Italy – Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone’s goal in the 91st minute allowed Fiorentina to pull out a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Friday.

The seventh marker of the Serie A season by the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone also extended the hosts’ unbeaten streak against Inter to five matches.

Fans at Florence’s Artemio Franchi stadium gave a warm welcome to Borja Valero, a long-time Fiorentina star who went to Inter during last summer’s transfer window.

The hosts were the better team in the first half, but failed to convert their opportunities into goals.

Though Fiorentina remained aggressive after the re-start, it was Inter who broke the deadlock, as Mauro Icardi scored from a set piece in the 57th minute.

The home side battled on and only a fine save by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept Khouma Babacar from bringing Fiorentina level before Simeone’s equalizer in stoppage time.

Inter, with 42 points, are in third place, trailing second-place Juventus by five points.

The draw leaves Fiorentina in eighth with 28 points.

In Friday’s other Serie A contest, Chievo drew 1-1 at home against Udinese, ending the visitors’ string of consecutive victories at five.

A rocket by Ivan Radovanovic gave Chievo the lead in the 9th minute, but home defender Nenad Tomovic conceded an own goal in the 40th.

With 28 points, Udinese are in seventh, one above Fiorentina on goal difference. Chievo has 22 points and occupy the 13th spot in the Serie A table.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved