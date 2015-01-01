 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Chile

Two Missing after Shipwreck in Chile

SANTIAGO – Two women were missing after a tourist boat foundered Friday during an excursion in the southern region of Los Lagos, the Chilean navy said.

The accident occurred in Quintupeu fjord, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Puerto Montt.

Though the cause remains unknown, the navy noted that weather conditions at the time of the voyage were poor.

The Libertad II was carrying a two-man crew and a dozen tourists, half of them from the United States.

Both crew members and 10 of the passengers managed to swim to shore, but two Chilean women in their early 20s remained unaccounted for.

The navy instituted a search for the missing women.
 

