Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Liverpool, Man United Advance to FA Cup 4th Round

LIVERPOOL, England – New acquisition Virgil van Dijk had the winning goal on Friday as Liverpool edged Everton 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup, while Romelu Lukaku returned from injury to score for Manchester United in 2-0 win over Derby County.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first half when James Milner converted from the spot.

Everton were more aggressive in the second period, equalizing in the 67th minute with a goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With six minutes left in regulation at Anfield, Van Dijk headed-in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s corner to give Liverpool the victory.

To score the winning goal in the Merseyside derby was an auspicious debut for Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million ($100 million), a record transfer fee for a defender.

Just up the road at Old Trafford, United struggled more than expected against second-division Derby, who benefited from a solid performance by goalkeeper Scott Carson.

The Premier League side didn’t open the scoring until the 83rd minute, when Jesse Lingard scored with a magnificent effort from distance.

Lukaku, who came on in the second half as a sub, sealed the triumph with a goal in the final minute of regulation.
 

