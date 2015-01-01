

Liverpool, Man United Advance to FA Cup 4th Round



LIVERPOOL, England – New acquisition Virgil van Dijk had the winning goal on Friday as Liverpool edged Everton 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup, while Romelu Lukaku returned from injury to score for Manchester United in 2-0 win over Derby County.



The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first half when James Milner converted from the spot.



Everton were more aggressive in the second period, equalizing in the 67th minute with a goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson.



With six minutes left in regulation at Anfield, Van Dijk headed-in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s corner to give Liverpool the victory.



To score the winning goal in the Merseyside derby was an auspicious debut for Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million ($100 million), a record transfer fee for a defender.



Just up the road at Old Trafford, United struggled more than expected against second-division Derby, who benefited from a solid performance by goalkeeper Scott Carson.



The Premier League side didn’t open the scoring until the 83rd minute, when Jesse Lingard scored with a magnificent effort from distance.



Lukaku, who came on in the second half as a sub, sealed the triumph with a goal in the final minute of regulation.



