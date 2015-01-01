 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UNICEF to Help Syrian Refugee Kids in Lebanon Get to School

BEIRUT – UNICEF announced on Friday a new program to defray the cost of transportation to and from school for Syrian refuge children in Lebanon.

The effort was prompted by the end of regular school-bus service for refugees in some areas of Lebanon.

Aid will be channeled to the most vulnerable children, including those with disabilities, UNICEF said in statement.

The UN Children’s Fund will implement the initiative in cooperation with Catholic charity Caritas and the Lebanese Education Ministry.

Each child registered at a public school will receive $20 per month to compensate their families for the interruption of bus service.

The program will not apply to Syrian refugee pupils in the northeastern Lebanese towns of Arsal and Qaa, where school buses are still operating, UNICEF said.

UNICEF and Caritas plan to track students’ attendance to determine the reasons for absences and persuade children to return to school.
 

