

France’s Macron: Developments in Turkey Prevent It from Becoming EU Member



PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that recent developments in Turkey halted any advances towards the country becoming a member of the European Union.



Emmanuel Macron made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Paris during a time of souring relations between Ankara and Brussels.



“As far as the relationship with the European Union is concerned, it is clear that recent developments and choices do not allow any progress in the process (of joining the EU),” Macron told reporters following a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace.



However, Erdogan downplayed the importance of his country’s accession to the EU and said that Turks had become tired of waiting.



“Regarding the process of Turkey joining the European Union, unfortunately, we see that the first country joined in 1963, it is now 2017, and Turkey has spent 54 years in the EU’s waiting room,” said the Turkish leader.



In a wide-ranging presser that touched upon issues such as the Syrian conflict – in which both Turkey and France have played active roles – , the fight against terror, the failed coup d’état that took Turkey by surprise in 2016 and the human rights situation during the purges that followed the putsch, Macron pressed home a message that democracies must uphold fundamental rules of law.



He raised specific concerns about the welfare of journalists detained in Turkey since the state of emergency was brought in following the coup attempt following petitions lodged by several NGOs such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which earlier staged a protest in Paris.



Since the coup, hundreds of journalists, politicians and civil servants have been arrested, many of whom face possible terror charges for alleged links to the exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara regards as the coup plotter.



The French leader pressed home a message that all democracies must respect the rule of law and the fundamental rights of its citizens.



“A democracy must be strong against terror because the legitimacy of a State lies in how it protects its citizens,” Macron said. “But at the same time, our democracies must completely respect the rule of law,” he added.



The post-coup purges in Turkey and the condemnation it provoked from EU leaders have marked a rift in relations between the two entities.



Given its location straddling Europe and Asia, Turkey represents a strategic location in the region’s geopolitics.



