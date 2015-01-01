 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
Germany to Square Off against Switzerland in Hopman Cup Final

PERTH, Australia – Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber led Germany on Friday to defeat the Australian team, and now will face Switzerland in the Hopman Cup final.

Former world No. 1 Kerber gave Germany the lead, defeating Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2, while Thanasi Kokkinakis kept Australia alive with a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Zverev.

Australia’s joy, however, was short lived as the German duo prevailed in the decisive doubles match 1-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3) to advance into the final as Group A winners.

In Saturday’s final, Germany will take on the undefeated Swiss team of Roger Federer and Blinda Bencic, which prevailed over Japan, Russia and the United States.

The German team is in its fourth Hopman Cup final, trying to win the third title following Germany’s 1993 and 1995 crowns.

In 1994, Germany was the runner-up to the Czech Republic.
 

