Latin American Herald Tribune
Sasnovich Becomes 1st Qualifier to Reach Brisbane Final, to Face Svitolina

BRISBANE, Australia – Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich became on Friday the first qualifier player to reach the final at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the expense of Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Sasnovich beat the United States’ Samantha Crawford whose run at the tournament started in the qualifying rounds and ended in the semis in 2016, and the Ukrainian lucky loser Lesia Tsurenko who lost in the semifinals of 2013.

“It’s nice to be (the) first (qualifier in the final). It’s motivated me,” the WTA website cited her as saying after the match.

In this bid for her first career title, the 23-year-old Sasnovich is to take on Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, the third seed, who upset the defending champion Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 7-5.
 

