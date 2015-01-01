 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thousands Take to Iran’s Streets in Support of Government

TEHRAN – Thousands of Iranians took on Friday to Tehran’s streets in support of the government and to oppose what the state alleges were external forces interfering in Iranian domestic politics.

The protesters chanted slogans against the United States and Israel, carried pro-state and anti-US banners and cheered for Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini after Friday prayers in the center of Tehran.

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, who led the prayers, accused anti-government protesters of following orders from the US and Israel.

Khatami alleged that the US financed the anti-government protests and sought to provide arms to the protesters with the aim of undermining Iran.

He also urged state authorities to block social media, claiming it helped anti-government protests get organized.

Clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces have left at least 20 people dead, while more than a thousand have been arrested.
 

