Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Number of Migrants Detected in Mediterranean Dropped in 2017

WARSAW – The total number of migrants recorded on the main Mediterranean migratory routes to Europe in 2017 was 60 percent lower than the previous year, the European border and coast guard agency Frontex said on Friday.

Preliminary data suggested that 204,300 migrants were detected on the sea last year, with the majority, some 119,000, taking the Central Mediterranean route from Libya to Italy.

“The sudden plunge in the number of irregular migrants reaching Italy in mid-2017 was arguably the most significant development at the external borders of the EU since the implementation of the EU-Turkey statement in March 2016,” read a Frontex report, which added that numbers had started suddenly dropping in July.

Around 41,700 irregular arrivals were recorded in Greece both by land and sea, less than 25 percent than what had been registered as the total for 2016.

Most of them were from Syria and Iraq.

“Meanwhile, Spain saw the number of irregular migrants detected at its Western Mediterranean borders more than double to the highest level since Frontex began systematically collecting data in 2009,” read the statement.

Some 22,900 migrants traveled to Spain from northern Africa, primarily from Morocco and Algeria, though many were originally from western Africa.
 

