

Dalit Leader Presses Indian PM to Break Silence on Recent Clashes, Protests



NEW DELHI – An Indian politician and activist who has become a leader of the lower castes in society known as Dalits recriminated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for remaining silent on violence allegedly launched against members of the community in recent days by radical Hindu groups.



Speaking in the capital New Delhi, an incensed Jignesh Mevani lashed out at Modi, urging him to break his silence on attacks against Dalits during a ceremony on Monday that left one person dead.



“I think the prime minister should immediately open his mouth about this,” said the 35-year-old qualified lawyer, who was recently elected as an independent to the local parliament in Gujarat state, in western India – where Modi himself began his political career back in 2002.



He also asked Modi to clarify why protests two days after the clashes were shut down by police in the western state of Maharashtra, where some 152 people were arrested.



“He must clarify his position on whether Dalits have the right to hold peaceful rallies,” he added.



Clashes broke out on Monday night near the town of Bhima Koregaon, some 133 kilometers (82 miles) southeast of Mumbai, as members of the Dalit caste took part in ceremonies commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon, a key clash during British rule.



Although an important event that is hailed in Dalit society, it remains a controversial celebration as it marks the occasion that Dalit soldiers, under the orders of British rulers, defeated soldiers from the Maharashtra community who hold a higher social status than the Dalits and comprise the majority of the population in the region.



The death of a young male as a result of Monday’s violence, allegedly at the hands of radical Hindu groups, sparked an outcry for further protection for the Dalits, a term used to describe castes in India that have historically been relegated to a lower status and who are pejoratively known as “the untouchables.”



“I thank that the time has come for the prime minister and the central government to clarify its opinion on whether the caste system should disappear,” Mevani said.



Modi’s governing Indian People’s Party is right-wing and has close ties to Hindu nationalist movements.



Despite the country’s constitution and laws protecting the community, Dalits continue to face abuse from certain sections of higher castes in India.



