

Chinese Festival Famous for Huge Ice, Snow Sculptures Opens in Harbin



BEIJING – A Chinese festival renowned across the globe for its colossal sculptures carved from ice and snow officially opened its doors to visitors on Friday in the eastern Chinese city of Harbin.



The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is one of China’s most popular tourist attractions during the winter months.



While sculptors worked to put the finishing touches on their artworks on Friday, visitors had already started to brave the freezing cold temperatures to glimpse the 35-meter-high (114 feet) and 100-meter-wide sculptures.



Epa images showed tourists posing for photos in front of the huge sculptures while workers continued to chisel away.



As nightfall came, the ice sculptures were illuminated in various colors.



The 34th edition of the event comprises three theme parks installed at Sun Island Park and Zhaolin Park under the theme “Ice Snow Blooming Garden, Fantastic World.”



The exhibition is scheduled to run until mid-February, but the longevity of the sculptures depends on weather conditions.



Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province that borders Russia, each winter welcomes more than 1 million tourists – the majority from other regions of China – who descend on Harbin to see the mammoth sculptures.



