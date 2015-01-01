

Stolen Vodka Bottle Worth $1.2 Million Found Empty in Copenhagen



COPENHAGEN – A bottle of vodka worth $1.2 million that had recently been stolen from a bar in Copenhagen was found empty at a construction site outside the city, Danish police reported on Friday.



The bottle, from Russo Baltique, is a unique piece made with three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of gold and silver wrapped in a leather band printed with a drawing of the first Monte Carlo car and is believed to be the most expensive in the world.



“The bottle is now in police custody, it appears to be intact and will be examined,” said Copenhagen police on their official Twitter account.



Bar owner Brian Ingberg, who claims his 12,000-strong collection of vodka bottles is the largest in the world, said the Russo Baltique had been part of a six-month exhibition at his bar’s basement museum and had been loaned by Latvian car manufacturer Leonard F. Yankelovich.



“It’s the bottle that’s valuable, we can refill it with vodka in Russia,” Ingberg told local media.



The robbery occurred early Tuesday and was carried out by two hooded people who were captured by security cameras as they opened the bar’s shutters and entered the museum with a copy of the key.



