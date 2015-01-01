 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Stolen Vodka Bottle Worth $1.2 Million Found Empty in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN – A bottle of vodka worth $1.2 million that had recently been stolen from a bar in Copenhagen was found empty at a construction site outside the city, Danish police reported on Friday.

The bottle, from Russo Baltique, is a unique piece made with three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of gold and silver wrapped in a leather band printed with a drawing of the first Monte Carlo car and is believed to be the most expensive in the world.

“The bottle is now in police custody, it appears to be intact and will be examined,” said Copenhagen police on their official Twitter account.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg, who claims his 12,000-strong collection of vodka bottles is the largest in the world, said the Russo Baltique had been part of a six-month exhibition at his bar’s basement museum and had been loaned by Latvian car manufacturer Leonard F. Yankelovich.

“It’s the bottle that’s valuable, we can refill it with vodka in Russia,” Ingberg told local media.

The robbery occurred early Tuesday and was carried out by two hooded people who were captured by security cameras as they opened the bar’s shutters and entered the museum with a copy of the key.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved