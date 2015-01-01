

Flooding in Germany as South Braces for Further Downpours



HEIDELBERG, Germany – Streets in the western German city of Heidelberg and neighboring towns were flooded on Friday after heavy rains and melting snow led to the Neckar River bursting its banks.



Epa images showed floodwaters in the town of Hirschhorn reaching the windows of a kiosk and encroaching on street signs.



Meanwhile, roads along the river in Heidelberg were partially submerged and the swollen river caused land to flood in nearby Neckarsteinach.



Days of rain and thawing brought about by unseasonable temperatures meant that parts of Southern Germany remained on alert for adverse weather conditions.



The National Meteorological Service (DWD) continued to forecast rain in various regions of Germany over the coming days, while a severe weather warning – level three on a scale that goes up to four – was in place near Stuttgart in the southern region of Bavaria, indicating heavy and continuous rain to come.



