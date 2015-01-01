 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Hindu Pilgrims Make Pit Stop at a Transit Camp in India’s Kolkata

KOLKATA, India – Many of the thousands of Hindu pilgrims heading to the Ganga Sagar annual fair, which is held on an island in the mouth of the sacred Ganges river, break up their journey with a pit stop in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

The Babughat transit camp acts as a layover for worshipers heading to Sagar Island, located some 130 kilometers (81 miles) south of Kolkata, in the Ganges delta.

Each year, to mark the festival of Makara Sankranti which on Jan. 14 marks the end of the winter solstice month in the Hindu calendar, tens of thousands of devotees flock to the island for ceremonies dedicated to Surya, the God of Light and Day.

At the camp, buses provided by the government offer transport to and from Sagar Island.

The island itself is located at the Ganges’ last point before it empties into the Bay of Bengal.

There was no shortage of colors at the Babughat camp, where the vibrant clothes donned by a group of women sharing a meal were matched by the bold drapes strung up to provide shade to the pilgrims.
 

