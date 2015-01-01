 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
12 Dead, 1 Missing as Boat Capsizes in Sumatra, Indonesia

JAKARTA – Some 12 people have died and one remained missing after a ferry carrying 55 people capsized in the southern Sumatra, Indonesia, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement on Friday.

The accident took place on Wednesday and the first two bodies were recovered on the same day by members of the navy, local police and lifeguards, while the other 10 bodies have been recovered close to the site of the accident since then.

The boat Awet Muda capsized as it faced strong waves caused by adverse weather conditions as it sailed on the river Musi in the province of South Sumatra.

Authorities are looking for the captain of the boat, who is believed to have survived the accident but whose present whereabouts are unknown, according to local newspaper Detik.

On Monday, nine Indonesians died as another ferry, carrying more than 40 people on board, capsized off the island of Borneo.

Dozens die each year in Indonesia in boat accidents caused by storms, the precarious state of ships and overloading of passengers and goods.

Boats are the main mode of transport in the Indonesian archipelago, which consists of more than 17,000 islands and has a population of around 260 million people.
 

