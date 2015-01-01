

Two Killed, Three Hurt as Brawl between Families Engulfs Spanish Mediterranean Town



MALAGA, Spain – Two people died and another three had to receive hospital treatment for stab wounds after a dispute between families degenerated into a massive street fight that required the intervention of riot police in a small town in southern Spain, officials said on Friday.



The brawl broke out late Thursday in the whitewashed hillside town of Coin in the Mediterranean province of Malaga, local mayor Fernando Fernandez Tapia-Ruano told EFE.



He said the first calls were received by emergency services after some of those taking part in the fight were seen wielding knives and firearms, Tapia-Ruano said.



He said police reinforcements had been called in to maintain a peacekeeping presence in the picturesque and normally quiet town.



The regional Fire Brigade was also called after a car was set on fire, the mayor said.



At least some of those who took part in the brawl were from La Fuensanta, a neighborhood in the nearby regional capital, Malaga, police sources told EFE.



Scientific and forensic specialist police had been checking footprints and reconstructing events, according to the mayor.



