

UN Condemns Food Insecurity Faced by Rohingyas in Bangladesh



DHAKA – The United Nations World Food Programme condemned on Friday the food insecurity faced by the 655,500 Rohingyas who have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since an outbreak of violence in August.



“Although more than 90 percent of Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar (a district in southeastern Bangladesh where the refugee camps are located) have received emergency food assistance, a major concern is limited access to a well-diversified and balanced diet,” the WFP said in a statement.



A study carried out by the agency between November and December, titled “Rohingya Emergency Vulnerability Assessment,” revealed that 80 percent of the overall refugee population was either highly or entirely reliant on life-saving assistance.



“WFP’s food distributions to the new arrivals is rice, vegetable oil and lentils – an emergency ration designed to provide basic calories, but lacking in dietary diversity,” the WFP said.



It recommended the expansion of its e-voucher programs, under which the refugees receive a monthly ration on a pre-paid debit card which can be used in allocated shops to buy different foods.



Some 90,000 people are currently enrolled in WFP’s e-voucher programs.



According to the United Nations Inter Sector Coordination Group, some 655,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, 2017.



The current exodus was triggered by the Myanmar security forces launching an operation in retaliation to an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on several security posts in Rakhine State.



The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have reached an agreement on the process of repatriation for the Rohingya refugees who have reached Bangladesh, which is expected to begin in the coming months.



Several human rights organizations, however, have repeatedly denounced that conditions are not appropriate for the safe return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, where, according to recently-arrived refugees, the military campaign against them is still ongoing.



The UN and human rights organizations have pointed out clear evidence that abuses were committed, while the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has described the situation as “genocide.”



