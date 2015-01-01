 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UN Condemns Food Insecurity Faced by Rohingyas in Bangladesh

DHAKA – The United Nations World Food Programme condemned on Friday the food insecurity faced by the 655,500 Rohingyas who have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since an outbreak of violence in August.

“Although more than 90 percent of Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar (a district in southeastern Bangladesh where the refugee camps are located) have received emergency food assistance, a major concern is limited access to a well-diversified and balanced diet,” the WFP said in a statement.

A study carried out by the agency between November and December, titled “Rohingya Emergency Vulnerability Assessment,” revealed that 80 percent of the overall refugee population was either highly or entirely reliant on life-saving assistance.

“WFP’s food distributions to the new arrivals is rice, vegetable oil and lentils – an emergency ration designed to provide basic calories, but lacking in dietary diversity,” the WFP said.

It recommended the expansion of its e-voucher programs, under which the refugees receive a monthly ration on a pre-paid debit card which can be used in allocated shops to buy different foods.

Some 90,000 people are currently enrolled in WFP’s e-voucher programs.

According to the United Nations Inter Sector Coordination Group, some 655,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, 2017.

The current exodus was triggered by the Myanmar security forces launching an operation in retaliation to an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on several security posts in Rakhine State.

The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have reached an agreement on the process of repatriation for the Rohingya refugees who have reached Bangladesh, which is expected to begin in the coming months.

Several human rights organizations, however, have repeatedly denounced that conditions are not appropriate for the safe return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, where, according to recently-arrived refugees, the military campaign against them is still ongoing.

The UN and human rights organizations have pointed out clear evidence that abuses were committed, while the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has described the situation as “genocide.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved