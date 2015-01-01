 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Afghan Authorities Reveal 13 People Killed in Kabul Attack Were Policemen

KABUL – Afghan authorities informed on Friday that the 13 people killed in Thursday’s suicide attack in Kabul were Afghan police officers.

The attack took place in Kabul’s Banaee neighborhood, as the police were monitoring a small demonstration.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said at a press conference in Kabul said 13 policemen had died – up from 11 on Thursday – and reduced the number of wounded to 18, two of them civilians, from 25.

Kabul police chief Mohamad Salim Ehsas said that the officers had been monitoring a demonstration in support of a local drug trafficker, known as Husain – who had been wounded in a recent police operation – when the suicide attack occurred.

Two weeks ago, the police started a campaign against the sale of drugs in Kabul, which led to the arrest of six traders and the closure of 24 shops.

In recent months, drugs, especially opium, have been on the radar of the Afghan and the United States security forces, who in November for the first time attacked a Taliban narcotics factory.

According to the latest US data, the insurgents annually make some $200 million from the sale of drugs.

In 2017, opium production increased by 87 percent, amounting to some 9,000 tons, according to a report by the Afghan government and the United Nations.

Since the end of the NATO’s combat mission in Jan. 2015, the government has been steadily losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the US Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR).
 

