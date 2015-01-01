

Spain’s Supreme Court Rejects Jailed Ex-Catalan VP Appeal for Release



MADRID – Spain’s Supreme Court rejected on Friday an appeal for release lodged by the jailed former vice president of the Spanish region of Catalonia after judges considered the possibility that he could commit repeat offenses too much of a risk.



Oriol Junqueras, a left-leaning Catalan separatist, appeared in front of judges at the Supreme Court on Thursday as part of his appeal to be freed from pretrial detention in a Madrid prison where he has been held for two months while an investigation into allegations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds related to his role in Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence from Spain was conducted.



“I order: To maintain the measure of provisional prison, communicated but without bail, for Mr. Oriol Junqueras,” said the statement, signed by Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena Conde, adding that the decision could be appealed.



The three judges handling the case at the Supreme Court, a team led by Llarena, decided there was no evidence to suggest the 48-year-old Catalan politician would abandon his bid to for Catalonia to unilaterally declare independence.



In his judgment, Llaena said there was also a need to limit the appellant’s personal freedom to avoid the risk of evidence being destroyed.



Junqueras told judges during Thursday’s closed-door session that he was a man of peace who sought bilateral negotiations with the Spanish government, having previously stated that he accepted Article 155 of the Constitution, which was enacted by Madrid to reel back Catalan autonomy in the wake of the prohibited independence declaration in late Oct. 2017.



The Barcelona-born leader of the regional Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party was dismissed alongside the former regional president Carles Puigdemont and their entire cabinet as part of the article, which also dissolved the local parliament ahead of snap elections to reinstate it on Dec. 21.



Junqueras was now expected to lodge a request to be transferred to a prison in Catalonia, northeastern Spain, with the aim of being able to attend plenary sessions at the local parliament or even take over regional leadership should Puigdemont remain in self-imposed exile in Brussels.



Puigdemont is facing the same charges as Junqueras and an arrest warrant remained in place in Spain.



The Dec. 21 local elections were won by the pro-Spanish unity Citizens party but the overall majority of votes were scooped up by separatist groupings.



