

Taiwan Accuses China of Destabilizing Region with Opening of New Flight Path



TAIPEI – Taiwan said on Friday that China had unilaterally changed the status quo in cross-strait relations and affected regional stability with the opening of the new civil aviation route, the M503.



China on Thursday announced that the new flight path would see flights passing 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) from the Taiwan Strait, breaking with the tradition of maintaining flight routes far away from the middle line of the Strait, considered to be the aerial boundary between Taiwan and China.



“Cross-strait stability is important to regional stability. Recent unilateral actions by China – including M503 flight route and increased military exercises – are destabilizing and should be avoided,” Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen tweeted.



Taiwan’s Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said at a press conference that China’s decision to open new aerial routes had unilaterally changed the status quo between the two nations and had jeopardized the stability of East Asia.



The National Security Council of Taiwan met on Friday to study the impact of the opening of M503, which passes close to the island of Taiwan, and concluded that it infringes on an agreement between the two countries signed in 2015.



Taiwan has expressed concern over the recent escalation of Chinese military drills in the region, and the opening of M503 so close to the demarcation line in the Strait has caused fresh alarm on the island.



Taiwan separated from mainland China in 1949, and relations between the two nations have been dominated by sovereignty disputes and tension ever since.



