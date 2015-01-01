 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

RSF Members Protest in France over Imprisonment of Journalists in Turkey

PARIS – Members of international NGO Reporters Without Borders gathered outside the Turkish embassy in Paris on Friday to denounce the imprisonment of journalists ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayip Erdogan to France.

Participants were seen clutching placards depicting journalists who were being held in Turkish jails while police officers stood by, prior to a meeting between Erdogan and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

“Mr. Erdogan, journalism is not terrorism, nor is criticism terrorism. A journalist has no place in prison,” tweeted the NGO, known by its initials in French – RSF – which organized the protest to coincide with Erdogan’s visit, adding that over 100 journalists were currently imprisoned in Turkey.

The protesters had originally been planning to use the placards as stencils in order to spray paint the faces of journalists imprisoned in Turkey around the embassy, but were prevented from doing so by security forces and the weather conditions, the epa journalist noted.

The group of about 30 participants drew the attention of police officers, who blocked the protesters from reaching the embassy, as they chanted “free Turkish journalists” as well as the names of those being held, according to the epa source.

RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire – who attended the protest – took to Twitter to urge the Turkish head of state to free journalists being held in jails if he wanted to “restore his image in Europe.”

“Dozens of journalists have been imprisoned without trial, turning Turkey into the world’s biggest prison for media personnel,” RSF denounced on its website.

Earlier this week, the organization praised Macron for showing his “determination to defend media freedom” during his New Year’s address at the Elysee Palace.

“We welcome the attention that President Macron is paying to the persecution of journalists,” Deloire had said.

RSF said in its annual report that 326 journalists had been detained around the world and 65 had been killed in 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved