

RSF Members Protest in France over Imprisonment of Journalists in Turkey



PARIS – Members of international NGO Reporters Without Borders gathered outside the Turkish embassy in Paris on Friday to denounce the imprisonment of journalists ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayip Erdogan to France.



Participants were seen clutching placards depicting journalists who were being held in Turkish jails while police officers stood by, prior to a meeting between Erdogan and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.



“Mr. Erdogan, journalism is not terrorism, nor is criticism terrorism. A journalist has no place in prison,” tweeted the NGO, known by its initials in French – RSF – which organized the protest to coincide with Erdogan’s visit, adding that over 100 journalists were currently imprisoned in Turkey.



The protesters had originally been planning to use the placards as stencils in order to spray paint the faces of journalists imprisoned in Turkey around the embassy, but were prevented from doing so by security forces and the weather conditions, the epa journalist noted.



The group of about 30 participants drew the attention of police officers, who blocked the protesters from reaching the embassy, as they chanted “free Turkish journalists” as well as the names of those being held, according to the epa source.



RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire – who attended the protest – took to Twitter to urge the Turkish head of state to free journalists being held in jails if he wanted to “restore his image in Europe.”



“Dozens of journalists have been imprisoned without trial, turning Turkey into the world’s biggest prison for media personnel,” RSF denounced on its website.



Earlier this week, the organization praised Macron for showing his “determination to defend media freedom” during his New Year’s address at the Elysee Palace.



“We welcome the attention that President Macron is paying to the persecution of journalists,” Deloire had said.



RSF said in its annual report that 326 journalists had been detained around the world and 65 had been killed in 2017.



