

Indian Senate Postpones Law against Islamic Instant Divorce



NEW DELHI – The upper house of the Indian parliament postponed on Friday the passage of a law which would criminalize the Muslim practice of “triple talaq,” which allows a husband to end his marriage unilaterally and instantly, after the bill failed to get the necessary support.



The law, which stipulates up to 3 years in jail for the practice, will be debated when the house reopens at the end of January.



“The house stands adjourned sine die,” the Chairman of the upper house – Rajya Sabha – M. Venkaiah Naidu, said in his speech at the close of the parliamentary session which began in December, ending any possibility of the bill getting passed for now.



The Muslim Women Protection of Rights in Marriage Bill 2017 had been approved on Dec. 28 by the lower house – Lok Sabha – where the Hindu right-wing party BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enjoys a majority.



The BJP does not have a majority in the upper house, which meant the opposition, led by the party Indian National Congress headed by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, was able to stall the bill, saying that the provision of a jail sentence for the husband could leave the wife and family without any support.



In August, the Supreme Court had declared the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional in a verdict affecting the 180-million strong Muslim population in India, a secular state where majority of the 1.21 billion population is Hindu.



A bench of five judges, each one from a major religion of India – Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism – and including the Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar, had ruled that this form of divorce went against the Constitution of India.



The verdict was not unanimous, as two of the judges were of the opinion that triple talaq was valid under Muslim Personal Law, a 1937 Act dealing with “personal” matters specific to the religion.



By repeating the word “talaq,” which means “I divorce,” three times, a husband could immediately end the marriage unilaterally, a practice which, according to activists, affected 67 percent of Muslim divorces in the country.



The husband did not even have to be present for the divorce and was able to say the “triple talaq,” over the phone, in a letter or even on social networks such as Facebook or WhatsApp.



