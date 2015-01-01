

Pope Urges Prayers for Christians, Minorities to Be Free to Practice in Asia



VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis urged his followers in a video released on Friday to pray that Christians and other religious minorities in Asian countries be able to practice their faith freely.



Pope Francis made the comments in the latest edition of the monthly “The Pope Video” – developed to allow believers to accompany the Pope in his prayer requests – which comes only a month after his visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh.



“In the vastly diversified cultural world of Asia, the Church faces many risks and her task is made more difficult by the fact of her being a minority,” said the Pope.



“These risks, these challenges are shared with other minority religious traditions, with whom we share a desire for wisdom, truth and holiness,” he added.



He lamented the fact some people are persecuted for their religious beliefs and praised those men and women who fight to avoid renouncing their religious identity.



“Let us pray for all of them, so that Christians, and other religious minorities in Asian countries, may be able to practice their faith in full freedom,” the Pope said.



This is not the first time that the Pope has made such a request for Christians in Asia, as he made a similar appeal in a video published in November before his visit to the continent.



The Pope visited Myanmar and Bangladesh in the middle of the Rohingya crisis, as more than 600,000 Muslim minority Rohingyas had fled to Bangladesh due to an operation launched by the Myanmar army.



During his return flight from Bangladesh to Rome, the Pope said that his message in defense of the Rohingyas had reached everyone.



