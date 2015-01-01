

Apple Acknowledges Its Devices Are Affected by Meltdown, Spectre Chip Bugs



NEW YORK – Apple Inc. published information confirming that all devices running its mobile and personal-computer operating systems are affected by two massive vulnerabilities.



The original disclosures, made on Wednesday, revealed security vulnerabilities in Intel and AMD chips.



“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time,” a post on Apple’s support forum said.



Apple said that recent updates to its Mac, iOS and tvOS software would help to mitigate against Meltdown, and that it was working on an update to its Safari web browser that would help fight off Spectre.



Intel Corp. admitted on Wednesday that its chips, which are used in Mac computers, are affected by Meltdown; Spectre affects all modern CPUs, including mobile chips from Softbank Group Corp.’s ARM Holdings.



Other software companies, like Microsoft Corp. are patching operating systems to ward off potential exploits that use the vulnerabilities as well.



